Yellowstone to return in 2023 as current season has been split in

Season 5 of Yellowstone promises to be the biggest installment of the neo-Western series yet but in order to help achieve that, the season has been split into two parts.

After the season premiered on November 13, episodes have been airing weekly but that is about to change after episode 7 as the series is taking a hiatus before episodes resume.

Unsurprisingly, Yellowstone fans will be anxious to see where the story goes next with many asking when season 5 will be returning for episode 8 and the rest of part 2.

Yellowstone season 5: The story so far

Season 5 of Yellowstone began with a monumental shift in the political landscape of Montana as John Dutton was elected as the state’s governor.

The news was a tough blow for the scheming Market Equities who have had their dreams to build an airport on Yellowstone Ranch dashed again.

In response, Caroline Warner vowed to bring in the big guns and drafted in the corporate shark Sarah Atwood to bring down the Duttons.

Atwood quickly got to work and targeted Jamie Dutton as a weak link in the family and set about influencing him.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 return date

Episode 8 of Yellowstone season 5 will air on Paramount Network in the US at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The return date, which comes courtesy of Esquire, means that Yellowstone is simply taking a short break over the festive period, rather than taking an extended hiatus as some feared.

Outside of the US, where Yellowstone airs on Paramount+, episode 8 is scheduled to kickstart part of season 5 on Monday, January 9.

How many episodes in total?

Yellowstone season 5 will consist of 14 episodes in total.

Veteran fans of the series will instantly note that this number makes season 5 the longest installment of the show yet.

When Yellowstone first began in 2018, its debut season clocked in at nine episodes while each season since has featured 10 chapters.

However, season 5’s 14 episodes are being split into two parts, each consisting of seven chapters.

After episode 8 airs in January, new chapters are expected to follow each Sunday until the finale on February 19 – unless the schedule changes due to the Super Bowl. If it does, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

(Episodes will air one day later internationally)

Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing | November 13

Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom | November 13

Episode 3 – Tall Drink of Water | November 20

Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven | November 27

Episode 5 – Watch’em Ride Away | December 4

Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You | December 11

Episode 7 – The Dream Is Not Me| December 18

Episode 8 | January 8, 2023

Episode 9 | January 15

Episode 10 | January 22

Episode 11 | January 29

Episode 12 | February 5

Episode 13 | February 12

Episode 14 | February 19

Yellowstone season 5 is airing weekly on Paramount Network in the US and Paramount+ internationally.

