Yellowstone’s Lainey Wilson ‘didn’t know how to do anything’

His co-star Denim Richards then joked: “How good would you say you are at two-stepping?”

Luckily, Ian has plenty of dancing experience as he spent a lot of time at a cowboy line-dancing bar during his younger years.

“I learned all the dances,” he revealed. “And two-stepping is about the easiest one you can do.

“So we would do it together, and I can’t wait for her to make another appearance as I’m just absolutely enamoured with her as a person and her music and her skill.”

Viewers have been just as enamoured with Abby as Ryan, so hopefully, the rising country star steers clear of Yellowstone’s more violent moments for the time being.

Yellowstone season 5 continues Sundays on the Paramount Network and the following Monday on Paramount+.