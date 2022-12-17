‘Your Place or Mine’ first look out as Reese Witherspoon and

Reese Witherspoon, who plays the leading lady Debbie, is also the co-producer on the film. The film shows Debbie and Peter (Ashton) as best friends who decide to swap their lives for a week when they discover that they don’t need what they want.
Netflix dropped the first look at the film on Instagram. The pictures are stills from the film, which shows other actors featured, like Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, and Zoe Chao. The film will be a Netflix exclusive and was produced by Hello Sunshine, Aggregate Films, and Lean Machine.
Reeth Witherspoon was last seen in Where the Crawdads Sing, which came out in July 2022. Her last television appearance was in Little Fires Everywhere, an eight-part Hulu special released in March 2020. Reeth is currently working on the animated TV show Tiny Trailblazers, though the release date is not known yet. Ashton Kutcher’s last film was BJ Novak’s directorial debut, Vengeance, also released in July 2022. Kutcher’s next film will be the indie drama, The Long Home, directed by James Franco.
Other films releasing ahead on Valentine’s Day 2023 are Magic Mike’s Last Dance (February 10), 80 for Brady (February 3), and Baby Ruby (February 10).
FAQs:
- Who’s the director of Your Place or Mine?
Aline Brosh McKenna.
- What’s the release date of Your Place or Mine?
February 10.
