Zoe Saldaña in the ‘Avatar’ Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap

Motion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis' performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson's King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis' disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.





While the technology had certainly made considerable leaps forward by the time that James Cameron began working on Avatar, he was arguably taking an even bolder risk with the reliance on motion capture performances than we had ever seen before. Motion capture had been used as an effective tool in bringing out villainous creatures and animals, but could Cameron rest an entire love story and emotional draw on the shoulders of actors doubling in green screen suits? Avatar may have suffered from some cliched romantic plotting, but it was effective in selling the melodrama thanks to the incredible motion capture work done by Zoe Saldaña.

While there is certainly “humanity” within her performance, Saldaña wasn’t basing her role on any previously existing character from another intellectual property or anything recognizable. She had to invent and adapt to the creatures that came from Cameron’s imagination, and she did this with so much poise and dignity that the audience was willing to root for the Na’vi when they square off with humanity in the film’s final showdown. Saldaña’s progression in the role and her incredible physical work in Avatar: The Way of Water prove that she is among the best to ever do it.

Zoe Saldaña Rises to a Considerable Challenge

It’s often said that a great actor can transcend mediocre writing, but that conceit is even more challenging when you’re working in a previously unexplored field. Avatar was shrouded with doubt for years ahead of its release, and Saldaña’s performance could have easily become the type of role that generates parody and ridicule for years if the technology had not been ready. Saldaña would have been justified if she was somewhat uncomfortable investing fully in the role, but she brought out a natural grace and beauty to Neytiri that was distinct from the other Na’vi. She’s both a warrior and a lover, and her primal rage during the action sequences are just as enthralling as her intimate scenes with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

Sully himself might not be the most interesting character, but the romance had the same power over audiences that Jack and Rose did in Titanic because of Saldaña’s commitment to the material. There’s a classical sense of melodrama in their relationship that doesn’t make it feel odd that they’re not human. The film had to make audiences believe that not only were the Na’vi worthy of respect but that their lifestyle was preferable to that of mankind. It’s Saldaña’s grace in the role that makes this so effective.

Saldaña Brings Neytiri Into Adulthood and Motherhood

Saldaña’s work in the first Avatar already solidified her bravery and excellence, but The Way of Water once again rested upon her shoulders. It’s rare to see an actor “age” in a motion capture role, as Neytiri has grown older and more mature than the last time that audiences had seen her. While there’s a brief segment at the beginning of the film that explores the immediate events after the first film where Neytiri and Jake raise their children from birth, the majority of the story takes place once their kids are adolescents. Saldaña had to imply an entire history and complex relationship with each of her children in order to make the film’s emotional drama work.

Similar to Cameron’s other two iconic sequels, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Way of Water shows that there’s nothing more badass than being a mom. In an industry that so rarely gives women, and particularly mothers, the chance to kick butt, Neytri’s role in The Way of Water is oddly a step forward in representation. Generally, the most iconic motion capture performances have been given by men, but one of the most striking images in The Way of Water is Neytiri preparing to fire a bow with a pregnant belly. She’s both the most fearsome hunter in her family and proud of her female form.

Neytiri Is a Warrior Mother

We also see a maturation of Saldaña’s performance in the action sequences. While Neytiri is still a warrior to be feared, she’s also aged in the time in between films, and she’s not quite as agile as she once was. The majority of the film follows Jake and his family as they flee from the “sky people,” and Neytiri is denied the chance to fight for her culture and home. When she finally gets to square off with a resurrected Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his soldiers, she shows what all this pent-up rage has been building towards. Her fearsome abilities are both incredibly satisfying to watch and slightly unnerving, particularly when Neytiri comes close to sacrificing Spider (Jack Champion) in order to get Quaritch to spare her children’s lives. It’s an interesting nuance to the character that will surely be explored further in Avatar 3.

The Way of Water also shows something we’ve never seen before in motion capture: parental loss. The death of a child is a tough thing to include in any movie, particularly a 192-minute science fiction blockbuster epic that is reportedly the most expensive movie ever made. Neytiri’s cries at the death of her son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), are absolutely heartbreaking. Motion capture characters have often scared us, impressed us, and wowed us, but they’ve rarely made us cry.

It’s unfortunate that as of now, no motion capture performances have ever earned an Academy Award nomination; while there was certainly a significant push for Serkis to receive recognition for Rise of the Planet of the Apes, he was left off of the final list of nominees. However, what Saldaña does in The Way of Water deserves to be in the conversation for the best of the year. She’s heartbreaking, inspiring, and challenging all at once; she evolves a character she created into the maternal heart of the year’s biggest film.

