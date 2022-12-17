Zopa offers leading 2.86 percent with easy access savings account

This past week, the Bank of England increased the base interest rate to 3.5 percent, the ninth consecutive rates rise in recent months.

Some banks and building societies have reflected the increases in upping their rates, meaning people’s savings go further.

James Blower, head of Savings at Zopa, previously told Express.co.uk that savvy savers should regularly set aside time to research the best deals.

He said: “For people looking to create better habits around savings, the easiest way is to set aside a few minutes every month to check comparison websites and get a feel for the best rates and deals available.

