10 Best Performances In Netflix’s Wednesday

The Netflix series Wednesday had a lot of amazing characters and interesting story arcs, but Tim Burton’s supernatural vision wouldn’t be possible without the help of the actors. The actors of Wednesday had a lot to deal with, such as the preconceived notions of who the Addams family are, but that didn’t stop them from shining in their own way.





The performances in Wednesday were all great and made the show entertaining, but a few stood taller than the rest. From the hypnotizing gaze held by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday to Emma Myers’ inviting Enid, there were strong players all over.

This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Wednesday.

Christina Ricci As Marilyn Thornhill

With the announcement that Christina Ricci was going to be some part of Netflix’s Wednesday, audience members knew that her role wouldn’t be as small as a simple cameo. The character of Marilyn Thornhill was secretly more important than one might’ve thought, and Ricci’s performance highlighted Ms. Thornhill’s evil tendency.

Christina Ricci was able to portray a kindhearted individual and an evil mastermind all in one fell swoop. Ms. Thornhill’s nurturing nature, compared with her mistreatment of the Hyde, showed just how talented Christina Ricci truly is.

Emma Myers As Enid Sinclair

Enid Sinclair is the kind of character that many people would want as a friend. She is optimistic and outgoing, yet her optimism doesn’t come off as naive. Emma Myers brings so much life to Enid that audiences form a lot of love for the character.

Myers’ performance of Enid was a wonderful foil to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday. The amount of joy and playfulness harbored in Enid made for a fun dynamic between the roommates and made for great tension. Overall, Enid made for a great character within the series, and that’s thanks to Emma Myers’ wonderful performance.

Hunter Doohan As Tyler Galpin

The titular “human” character of Tyler Galpin had a lot of great moments, ranging from his attempts to woo Wednesday to his more nefarious schemes. All in all, Tyler is a whirlwind of a character who was brought to life by Hunter Doohan.

Doohan made the audience care about Tyler, which made the reveal of him being bad all the more interesting. Even if an audience member was able to guess that Tyler was not all that he seemed to be, Hunter Doohan made the switch from innocence to evil expertly and flawlessly.

Percy Hynes White As Xavier Thorpe

The brooding loner type of character that opens up to a new person isn’t a trope that is unheard of, but Percy Hynes White makes that character all his own. Xavier Thorpe is an artist with a longing look in his eye, and Percy made that wistful look come to life.

The red herring of Xavier Thorpe being the Hyde was believable enough due to Percy Hynes White’s amazing acting. Percy was able to pull people in with Xavier as well as make them cautious of his standoffish demeanor. Continuously, Percy is able to put a lot of emotion into Xavier and make audiences sympathize with him, especially when Wednesday falsely accuses him of being the Hyde.

Fred Armisen As Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen is famously known as a comedian, so seeing him as Uncle Fester already had people excited. Uncle Fester is known for being the zanier member of the Addams family, and Fred Armisen did not disappoint.

While Armisen’s Fester wasn’t there for a long time, he definitely made an impact. Fester’s humorous qualities and love for his family showed brightly and had audiences wanting more. Netflix’s Wednesday was greatly improved by the addition of Armisen’s Uncle Fester, and hopefully, he will be back for more.

Catherine Zeta-Jones As Morticia Addams

The portrayal of Morticia Addams has had varying critiques, but there is no doubt that Catherine Zeta-Jones made the character all her own. Morticia is always portrayed as a loving woman to her husband and her kids, and Catherine’s portrayal is no different.

The Morticia Addams of the Netflix show Wednesday called herself a “dove,” or someone with enough positive emotions that her visions are tinged with beauty. This dove-like personality definitely shines through due to Catherine Zeta-Jones’ wonderful performance as Morticia.

Moosa Mostafa As Eugene Ottinger

Eugene Ottinger is a character who seemed small, but he was the beating heart of Wednesday. Wednesday befriended the beekeeper, and their bond made the show feel lighter in the wake of the dark storyline of murder.

Moosa Mostafa’s performance as Eugene had every viewer piqued with intrigue. Mostafa’s ability to make the timid character of Eugene come off as both charming and powerful was an astonishing feat. Even though his place in the academy wasn’t explored as much as other characters, Moosa Mostafa little time on-screen made Eugene a character worth watching.

Joy Sunday As Bianca Barclay

The popular siren at Nevermore had to be a powerful presence, and Joy Sunday’s Bianca Barclay was just that. Bianca was a character who at first seemed one-note, but because of Sunday’s wonderful performance, Bianca felt anything but.

The character arc that Bianca had gone on was an entertaining watch, but that would not have been possible had Sunday’s performance been lacking. The emotional depth that Joy Sunday brought to the character made the siren a lot more grounded and real despite her otherworldly qualities.

Gwendoline Christie As Professor Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie is an English actress who has made waves in other series, such as the mega-popular Game of Thrones and the recent adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. So, it’s no surprise that her performance in Wednesday was the same. Christie’s performance as Professor Larissa Weems was one of the best in the series.

Professor Weems’ opposition to Wednesday showed what a powerhouse Professor Weems was, and that could not be showcased without Christie’s acting. Her performance was so great that some even viewed her death as wasted potential.

Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega has been acting for a while. Still, with Wednesday highlighting Ortega’s ability to be at the epicenter of the story, there is no doubt going to be more of her everywhere. Jenna Ortega’s performance as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday is unforgettable and showcases her subtle yet compelling way of acting.

Other iterations of Wednesday had already popularized the muted expressions and dead-panned tone of voice, but Jenna Ortega honed in that power effortlessly. All in all, Jenna Ortega has solidified herself as this generation’s Wednesday Addams.

