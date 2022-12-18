10 Highly Anticipated Netflix Movies Coming Out in 2023

As one of the most prominent streaming platforms in the business at the moment, Netflix’s upcoming projects are constantly eagerly anticipated. 2022 has been a successful year so far for this network due to triumphs gained from original movies such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Gray Man, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Hustle.





RELATED: The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023, According To Letterboxd

A lot of exciting Netflix projects have been announced or are now in production for 2023, and fans can’t wait to see them all. Whatever viewers may be interested in, whether a remake or a wholly original one, 2023 is predicted to be an exciting year for film, particularly for Netflix.

‘You People’

You People is an upcoming buddy comedy directed by The Witches director, Kenya Barris who co-wrote the screenplay with Jonah Hill. The movie follows a young couple, played by Hill and Lauren London, and their families, as they navigate opposing cultural norms, societal expectations, and generational divides.

Besides Hill and London, the film’s cast also includes Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay, Nia Long, Travis Bennett, and David Duchovny. You People has been confirmed to be available on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

‘Rebel Moon’

Rebel Moon is an upcoming epic space opera film by Zack Snyder. It’s also rumored to be inspired by Snyder’s idea for a standalone Star Wars movie and one of his favorite movies, Seven Samurai. The film is set in a tranquil colony on the fringe of the galaxy which is threatened by the armed forces of a brutal regent by the name of Balisarius. Rebel Moon follows a young woman with a shadowy past, who is sent to find soldiers from neighboring planets to aid them in overthrowing the regent.

RELATED: ‘Rebel Moon’: Plot, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Zack Snyder’s Sci-Fi Epic

Sofia Boutella will play Kora, the said young woman along with Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Jena Malone, and Ed Skrein with Anthony Hopkins voicing Jimmy, a JC1435 sentient mechanized robot. The film has yet to announce the release date.

‘The Killer’

The Killer is an upcoming neo-noir action thriller film directed by David Fincher and based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. The film follows a lone, cold, and meticulous murderer, played by Michael Fassbender, who lurks in the shadow to wait for his next victim. However, the longer he waits, the more he loses his mind.

Andrew Kevin Walker who once collaborated with Fincher on Se7en will pen the screenplay. Besides Fassbender, the film also includes Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Charles Parnell, Sala Baker, Kerry O’Malley, and Kellan Rhude. The film is currently in post-production and has yet to have a release date.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy will resume one of his most iconic characters, Axel Foley, the boisterous loudmouthed cop from Detroit, for the first time in almost three decades in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The film will continue to follow Foley as he travels to Beverly Hills with his daughter and her ex-boyfriend to look into corruption in the force of the Beverly Hills Police Department, following the passing of an old friend.

John Ashton, Judge Reinhold,Bronson Pinchot,and Paul Reiser are reported to return for Beverly Hills Cop 4 along with new addition to the cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige. The movie is currently in post-production with no release date yet announced.

‘Maestro’

Based on the life of the American composer and conductor, Leonard Bernstein, Maestro is an upcoming biographical drama film directed and starring Bradley Cooper who also co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Singer. The film will center on the complicated love story between Leonard and his wife Felicia Montealegre, covering their two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.

Besides Cooper, Carey Mulligan will play Felicia, along with Maya Hawke as their daughter, Jamie Bernstein, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, and Jeremy Strong. The film has yet to announce its release date.

‘The Old Guard 2’

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Old Guard 2 is an upcoming superhero film directed by Victoria Mahoney and serves as a direct sequel to 2020 The Old Guard. The second film will continue to explore the struggles and hardships of contested immortality with Andromache of Scythia (Charlize Theron) and her band of soldiers being back.

RELATED: 10 Directors That Are Ruling the Action Genre Right Now

The sequel has almost the entire original Old Guard actors returning their roles including Theron as Andy, KiKi Layne as Nile, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli as Joe and Nicky, respectively, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Veronica Ngô as Quynh and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the team’s handler, Copley. Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have been reported to join the cast as well. The film is said to be in post-production and has yet to have a release date.

‘Havoc’

Havoc is an upcoming British-American action thriller film written and directed by The Apostle director, Gareth Evans, and starring Tom Hardy. The film takes place after a botched drug sale, when a battered investigator, played by Hardy, must battle his way through the criminal underworld to save a politician’s estranged son while attempting to untangle a complex web of corruption and conspiracy.

Besides Hardy, the film also includes Luis Guzmán, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Jessie Mei Li, and Jill Winternitz. Within the first few months of 2023, Netflix is anticipated to release Havoc.

‘Jeanne Du Barry’

Jeanne Du Barry is an upcoming French film about the titular woman and the king and her lover, Louis XV, played by Johnny Depp, directed by and starring Maïwenn. The film will center on Jeanne, a young woman from the working class who yearns for culture and pleasure and uses her wit and charm to ascend the social ladder step by step.

The cast of the film also contains Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and Benjamin Lavernhe. Given that filming began in July 2022, the second half of 2023 should probably be the anticipated release date for the release.

‘Your Place or Mine’

Your Place or Mine is an upcoming romantic comedy film written and directed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writer, Aline Brosh McKenna. When Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) decides to follow a lifetime goal and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) offers to watch over her teenage son, two long-distance best friends have an unexpectedly profound impact on one another’s lives.

Besides Witherspoon and Kutcher, the film’s cast also includes Steve Zahn, Wesley Kimmel, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, and Zoe Chao. The film is set to hit Netflix on February 10, 2023.

‘The Mother’

The Mother is an upcoming action drama film directed by Niki Caro and starring Jennifer Lopez in the titular role. The film follows a former assassin who emerges from hiding to save the daughter she abandoned earlier in her life as she runs from dangerous attackers.

Lucy Paez will join Lopez in the film as her daughter, along with Omari Hardwick as the FBI agent, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Paul Raci. The Mother‘s debut has not yet been scheduled. The initial teaser, however, made it clear that the film would air in May 2023.

NEXT: 10 Most Anticipated HBO Shows Coming in 2023