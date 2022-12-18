Categories Celebrities 15 Tweets That Prove Jenna Ortega Was The Perfect Choice To Play Post author By Michele Bird Post date December 18, 2022 No Comments on 15 Tweets That Prove Jenna Ortega Was The Perfect Choice To Play She killed it with this one. View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags choice, Jenna, Ortega, perfect, play, prove, tweets ← This Candlelight Tribute to Taylor Swift is what you need right → Steam’s Top-Selling Game Gets Limited Time Sale Before Christmas Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.