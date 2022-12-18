19 Netflix shows that definitely won’t be back in 2023 (because

2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for Netflix subscribers with new seasons of many hit Netflix shows set to arrive across the year ahead.

Bridgerton, The Witcher, Outer Banks, You, Virgin River, Shadow and Bone, and Manifest are just a few of the many Netflix Originals set to return with new episodes next year with many more favorites coming as well! We’ll also see the arrival of some new series vying for viewers’ attention in hopes of becoming the next breakout hit.

Needless to say, there are some great Netflix shows which will return in 2023. Sadly, there are just as many shows that won’t be returning next year. While some shows will simply be taking 2023 due to the length it takes to create new seasons — such as Stranger Things — others won’t be coming back due to their cancellation.

Netflix shows canceled in 2022

Another Life

Archive 81

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Blockbuster

Cooking with Paris

Fate: The Winx Saga

First Kill

Gentefied

The Imperfects

The Midnight Club

The Midnight Gospel

On the Verge

Partner Track

Pretty Smart

Raising Dion

Resident Evil:

Space Force

Warrior Nun

While Netflix has become a bit more generous in recent years with its renewals, the streaming service continues to hand out just as many cancellations as it does renewals with 2022 bringing with it several shocking cancellations.

It was a particularly rough year for first-year seasons with a total of 12 Netflix shows getting canceled in 2022 after just one season. Among the shows to end this year after just one season include Blockbuster, First Kill, The Midnight Club, Partner Track, and Resident Evil.

2022 was an equally rough year for shows in their second seasons, with Netflix’s seven other cancellations coming for shows which wrapped season 2 this year. Among the shows canceled after their second season in 2022 were Fate: The Winx Saga, Gentefied, Raising Dion, and Warrior Nun.

Which Netflix shows are you going to miss the most in 2023?