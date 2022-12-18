‘1923’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The Dutton family tree expands with every Yellowstone iteration, and the generations go further back yet again in 1923. Premiering Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as the Dutton family leaders in this rendition of the Taylor Sheridan-created TV family, marking Ford’s first-ever series regular role.

The 1923 characters follow the familiar structure viewers have come to know from this franchise. There’s the Dutton family with their various spouses and children, plus workers on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch who are as good as blood relatives.

Then there are the capitalistic nemeses who are chomping at the bit to get Dutton’s land. There are those who dare tread on Dutton land for their own purposes, but unlike one particular villain, they’re not trying to make a massive fortune. In this Great Depression era, they’re just trying to survive without limits.

And then there’s the Indigenous peoples narrative of the story, which will be represented by a Residential Boarding School in 1923, the histories of which are a chilling, grim, and brutal part of American history.

