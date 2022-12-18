1923: Who is Marley Shelton? Meet the actress who plays Emma

Marley Shelton portrays the role of Emma Dutton in the new Yellowstone prequel, titled 1923. Emma is the wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton, which makes her John Dutton’s great-grandmother. Shelton’s character is expected to play an important role in the show.

Marley Shelton is a prominent actress who’s played several memorable roles in various popular and acclaimed shows and movies over the years like Rise, The Lottery, and many more.

Marley Shelton’s early life, other movie and TV shows, role in 1923, and more details

Marley Shelton was born on April 12, 1974, in Los Angeles, California, to Carol and Christopher Shelton. The actress has three sisters: Koren, Samantha, and Erin Shelton. She reportedly studied at the Eagle Rock High School.

Shelton reportedly got into acting during her teen years. She later went to the University of California, Los Angeles, to study cinema and theater. She landed various minor roles in several films and shows during her early days while she was still in college.

Shelton’s first major film role was in Ronny Yu’s fantasy flick, Warriors of Virtue, where she essayed the character of Elysia, a performance for which she garnered positive reviews from fans and critics.

Marley Shelton subsequently went on to play key roles in movies like Trojan War, Pleasantville, and Never Been Kissed, to name a few. Her post-2000s films include Sugar & Spice, Valentine, Uptown Girls, and many more.

TV fans will recognize Shelton as Gail Mazzuchelli from Rise and Rachel Young from Eleventh Hour.

Although more details about Marley Shelton’s character in 1923 are not revealed, viewers can expect Shelton to deliver an impactful performance in the new series.

In brief, about 1923 story and cast

1923 is a fascinating prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s hit Western series, Yellowstone. While the central plot remains more or less similar, the characters are different as the story takes place in the 20s and introduces viewers to an entirely different setting and era.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Paramount+, states:

”The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

The show is a sequel to another show in the Yellowstone universe, titled 1883, which is set during the late 19th century, starring Sam Elliot, Tim Graw, and many others, in pivotal roles.

The upcoming series features the iconic Harrison Ford as the charismatic Jacob Dutton, along with the great Helen Mirren, who plays Jacob’s wife, Cara. Starring alongside the two legends are actors Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane, and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, among various others.

Don’t forget to watch the latest Yellowstone series, 1923, on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



