Categories
Showbiz

1923’s James Badge Dale admits annoying ‘professional’ Harrison


“I can’t… words are hard to kind of describe how impressed I was and still am obviously with Harrison and Helen,” Badge Dale said of the two.

“Their professionalism, their creativity, their passion for the work, their sense of humour.”

Speaking to TV Insider, Badge Dale revealed the wake-up call he got when his own professionalism didn’t appear to live up to the standards set by Ford.

He said: “You know, they’re there before I am! And I’m someone who’s like, ‘I’m at work, I don’t go back to the trailer, I’m at work.’





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.