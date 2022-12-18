2023 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of Confirmed

If you thought the 2022 Netflix movie releases made that year a particularly big one for the streaming platform, you would be right. Many of 2022’s exclusive, feature-length releases ended up becoming some of the top trending titles on Netflix and were praised as some of the best movies released in 2022, whether or not they made it to the big screen. However, just wait until you see what is in store for the year 2023.
Some of the most highly anticipated upcoming 2023 movies can be found on our Netflix movie schedule below. The following is a full breakdown of the confirmed dates for exclusive feature films to look forward to. Keep in mind, however, that all of these release dates are subject to change and we will continue to update the schedule as new dates and titles are announced. While this schedule focuses on Netflix originals, you can find the full list of the latest additions (including older movies and TV shows) to Netflix, and what’s coming soon here.
January 2023 Netflix Movie Releases
Jonah Hill shares the screen with comedy legend Eddie Murphy in You People, which is one of the most star-studded titles coming to Netflix in January 2023.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
How I Became a Gangster – Rated TV-MA – Macin Kowalczyk, Tomasz Włosok
The Kings of the World – Rated TV-MA – Carlos Andrés Castañeda, Brahian Estiven Acevedo
Friday, January 6, 2023
The Pale Blue Eye – Rated R – Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Noise – Rated TV-Ma – Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz
Friday, January 13, 2023
Dog Gone – Rating TBD – Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams Paisley
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Khallat+ – Rating TBD – Fahad Albutairi, Ismail Alhassan
Friday, January 20, 2023
Mission Manju – Rated PG – Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna
Monday, January 20, 2023
Narvik – Rating TBD
Friday, January 27, 2023
You People – Rated R – Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill
February 2023 Netflix Movie Releases
Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher headline the upcoming romantic-comedy Your Place or Mine, which is dropping on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day in February 2023.
Friday, February 10, 2023
Your Place or Mine – Rating TBD – Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
November 2023 Netflix Movie Releases
More than two decades since the original, the stop-motion animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — starring Zachary Levi as Rocky this time — is coming out as a Netflix exclusive in November 2023.
Friday, November 10, 2023
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Rating TBD – Imelda Staunton, Zachary Levi
Netflix Movies Expected To Arrive In 2023 – No Date Set
There are many other upcoming Netflix original movies that are expected to come out in 2023 — such as Chris Hemsworth’s sequel to Extraction — but on what day, exactly, still remains a mystery.
The Beautiful Game – Rating TBD – Valeria Golino, Bill Nighy
Beverly Hill Cop: Axel Foley – Rating TBD – Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold
Carry On – Rating TBD – Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman
Extraction 2 – Rating TBD – Chris Hemsworth
Havoc – Rating TBD – Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant
Heart of Stone – Rating TBD – Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
High in the Clouds – Rating TBD
The Inheritance – Rating TBD – Rachel Nichols, Peyton List
Irish Wish – Rating TBD – Lindsay Lohan
Jung_E – Rating TBD – Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo
Khufiya – Rating TBD – Tabu, Ali Fazal
Luther – Rating TBD – Idris Elba, Andy Serkis
Maestro – Rating TBD – Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan
Make My Day – Rated TV-14 – Masaomi Yamahashi, Ayahi Takagaki
Monkey Man – Rating TBD – Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley
The Mother – Rated TV-MA – Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes
The Mothership – Rating TBD – Molly Parker, Halle Berry
Nimona – Rating TBD – Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed
Our Man from Jersey – Rating TBD – Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
The Out-Laws – Rating TBD – Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev
Penthouse – Rating TBD – Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra
Players – Rating TBD – Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans, Jr.
Reptile – Rating TBD – Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone
Rustin – Rating TBD – Colman Domingo, Chris Rock
Sister Death – Rating TBD – Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor
Spaceman – Rating TBD – Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan
They Cloned Tyrone – Rated R – Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris
Unfrosted – Rating TBD – James Marsden, Melissa McCarthy
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Rating TBD – Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes
Upcoming Netflix Movies With No Confirmed Release Year
There are also many other upcoming Netflix original movies that we know are set to come out on the platform at some point — such as Charlize Theron’s sequel to The Old Guard — but we cannot say for sure when exactly that will be at the moment. Stay tuned to see if any of these titles below end up securing a 2023 release.
Atlas – Rating TBD – Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu
BRZRKR – Rating TBD – Keanu Reeves
Code 8: Part II – Rating TBD – Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell
Escape from Hat – Rating TBD
Gil Bok-soon – Rating TBD – Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu
Good Grief – Rating TBD – Dan Levy, Ruth Negga
In the Land of Saints and Sinners – Rating TBD – Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds
Kathal – Rating TBD – Sanya Malhotra, Anant V. Joshi
The Killer – Rating TBD – Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton
The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy – Rating TBD – Rachel Nichols, David Walton
Leave the World Behind – Rating TBD – Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali
The Magician’s Elephant – Rating TBD – Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong
Murder Mystery 2 – Rating TBD – Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston
Nyad – Rating TBD – Annette Bening, Jodie Foster
The Old Guard 2 – Rating TBD – Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne
Pain Hustlers – Rating TBD – Emily Blunt, Chris Evans
The Perfect Find – Rating TBD – Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers
Rebel Moon – Rating TBD – Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam
Rebel Ridge – Rating TBD – Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson
Society of the Snow – Rating TBD – Rafael Federman, Esteban Bigliardi
Spy Kids: Armageddon – Rating TBD – Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi
The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Rating TBD – Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy
Teddy and the Guardians of the Night – Rating TBD
Trigger Warning – Rating TBD – Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba
Uglies – Rating TBD – Joey King, Keith Powers
Keep an eye on our 2023 Netflix movies schedule to make you don’t miss out on any major releases.
