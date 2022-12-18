Categories
Canada

4 cows have been captured in a small Quebec town after months on


Montreal

After several months on the run, four cows from a herd of runaway cattle were captured on Saturday night in Saint-Sévère, Que.

Another operation will take place soon to catch 7 or 8 animals that remain at large

The Canadian Press ·

A cow and a calf in a field.
In July, a herd of about 20 cows jumped out of their field and had been on the lam ever since — contentedly grazing wherever they like and wreaking havoc on farmers’ fields nearby. (Yoann Dénécé/Radio-Canada)

After several months on the run, four cows from a herd of runaway cattle were captured on Saturday night in Saint-Sévère, Que.

The regional chapter of the Union des producteurs agricoles says the cows were transported back to their original farm on Sunday morning.

Specialists examined the cows after their capture and confirmed the animals were in good shape.

The union says weather conditions over the last few days prevented the entire herd from being captured, so another operation will take place soon to catch seven or eight animals that remain at large.

In July, a herd of about 20 cows jumped out of their field and had been on the lam ever since — contentedly grazing wherever they like and wreaking havoc on farmers’ fields nearby.

All previous attempts at capturing them failed, including a valiant effort by a group of cowboys from nearby Saint-Tite — a town known for its annual western festival.

The union says that over the last few days, various feeding points were set up in strategic locations along with fences and other devices that allowed the cows to finally be captured.

with files from CBC’s Rachel Watts

Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.