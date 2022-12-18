78-year-old best selling author and husband no longer faces

Gay Courter, 78, who wrote five New York Times chart-toppers, and husband Philip, a retired documentary-maker, were wanted for questioning in France.

They were facing charges connected to money laundering, receiving stolen goods and export of gold ingots they were given in 1986, but now claimed to be French property.

But on Wednesday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard European ArrestWarrants had been withdrawn and the couple of “impeccable record and character” no longer face charges.

They have always denied any wrongdoing.

But the six-month extradition case has cost them more than £330,000.

The US citizens, from Cambridge, were arrested in June after getting off a ship at Southampton.

French police wanted to question them after several ingots, each weighing 13 ounces, sold at auction in 2018 for £190,000.