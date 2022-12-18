A comprehensive timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s

Reports surfaced that Buckingham Palace was investigating claims Meghan Markle bullied palace staff on March 3, 2021, days before her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was set to air on CBS.





Four days before the Sussexes’ interview with Winfrey aired on CBS, Buckingham Palace announced it was investigating allegations that Meghan bullied two senior royal staff members, which was first reported by The Times of London.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said in a statement obtained by Insider on March 3, 2021.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” the statement said, referring to The Times of London report. “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the palace went on to say.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied the allegations through a spokesperson in a statement to The Times and said it was “no coincidence” the palace announced it was investigating the allegations ahead of the couple’s interview with Winfrey.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Times.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesperson went on to say.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson went on to say. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”