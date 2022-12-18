Aircraft door from crashed flight was used as couple’s ironing





A rogue door which belonged to a crashed aircraft is said to crack the mystery as to how the doomed MH370 flight, carrying 239 passengers on board, disappeared. Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed into the Indian Ocean in March 2014, and now the investigator, Blaine Gibson, believes the aircraft was deliberately downed into the sea. This conclusion has been reached only recently, when the damaged door from the landing gear was handed back to the probe. The debris had in fact washed up on the Antsiraka Peninsula South Beach in Madagascar in 2017, and had been used as a ironing board by a couple for five years before its real purpose was identified.

An angler called Tataly from Madagascar, found the panel in 2017, three years after the plane had gone missing. Mr Gibson said that the couple had been using the critical piece of evidence as an ironing and washing board without knowing its true origin. Discussing the incredible find, Mr Gibson said the fragment indicates that the aircraft’s landing gear door was opened before a “high-speed” crash into the sea off the east coast of Africa. This signals that the crash into the ocean was “deliberately downed,” and not a technical error nor accident. The crash has remained one of the biggest mysteries in airline disasters, fuelling a number of theories.

The most persistent theory has centred on the pilot – Zaharie Ahmad Shahand – and suggestions that it was a deliberate act. In the latest investigation, Mr Gibson wrote: “Tataly did not know what it was, and just said it came from the sea. His wife used it as a washing board. The couple had no idea it was from a plane until I told them and got it that day. We asked where he thought it came from and he said it came from the sea. “Transporting the debris, Tataly’s wife at first used it as a washing board for clothes not sure for how long. But then they just set it down in the yards in the photo and forget about it. “Tataly apologized and said he did not know it was from a plane. I thanked him and said it would help bring families answers. He did not ask for any money but I insisted and gave him some anyhow.” READ MORE: Russians panicking after artillery strikes kill one and injure five

Mr Gibson, alongside co-investigator Richard Godfrey, wrote in a report: “The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash. “The extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item leads to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible.”