Allison Lian is The Star’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year


Allison Lian had a dominant junior season in singles and also found success in doubles in the postseason for Westlake.

Allison Lian identified long ago the key element that helps her thrive as a tennis player.

“To me, it’s always been about having fun,” says the Westlake High junior. “I like being on the tennis court. I like coming to practice. I want to enjoy myself as much as possible.”

Lian’s never been inclined to throw rackets after a bad shot. She doesn’t pout after losses, or tune out coaching advice. She’s largely into tennis for the good times.

“I look at it like a great opportunity,” she said. “I have the chance to play a sport I really enjoy while being surrounded by friends.”

Don’t think she’s also not a passionate competitor. Westlake head coach Scott Yasgoor notes that Lian’s team nickname is “Alley Cat,” a moniker earned for the way “she will fight to end, if need be, like an alley cat.”



