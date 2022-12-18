Allison Lian is The Star’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Allison Lian identified long ago the key element that helps her thrive as a tennis player.

“To me, it’s always been about having fun,” says the Westlake High junior. “I like being on the tennis court. I like coming to practice. I want to enjoy myself as much as possible.”

Lian’s never been inclined to throw rackets after a bad shot. She doesn’t pout after losses, or tune out coaching advice. She’s largely into tennis for the good times.

“I look at it like a great opportunity,” she said. “I have the chance to play a sport I really enjoy while being surrounded by friends.”

Don’t think she’s also not a passionate competitor. Westlake head coach Scott Yasgoor notes that Lian’s team nickname is “Alley Cat,” a moniker earned for the way “she will fight to end, if need be, like an alley cat.”

Yasgoor said Lian — who’s played either No. 1 or No. 2 singles in all three seasons — combines a sunny disposition with a fierce will to win.

“She is well liked by all her teammates because of her easygoing way off the court and her tenacity on the court,” Yasgoor said. “She is very tenacious and will fight hard for every point, which can wear down an opponent over the course of two-hour match.

“She accepts every challenge I give her, whether it’s starting against our opponent’s strongest player or weakest. She always does so with the biggest smile on her face.”

Or, really, Lian is proof that nice girls can finish first.

Her focus on improvement, keen understanding on how to utilize her skills and hardcore tenacity has turned Lian into one of the Southland’s top girls tennis players.

She’s ranked No. 20 in the Southern California 16-and-under ratings and No. 33 in the 18-and-under division.

She’s also been a mainstay for the perennial powerhouse Warriors.

As a three-year starter at singles, Lian was a clutch contributor in Westlake’s CIF-Southern Section Open Division Championship in 2021 and consecutive CIF-State titles in the spring and fall of 2021. This season, the Warriors were a perfect 21-0 in the regular season before losing to eventual Open Division runner-up Mater Dei in the first round of postseason.

Lian marvels at her three seasons with the Warriors.

“It’s makes me very happy to think about all we have done as a team,” she said. “We’re very close. We enjoy playing with each other and going after all our goals. It makes me a better player just to be around my teammates. We all cheer for each other.”

The first-team all-Marmonte League selection was undefeated in singles in Marmonte League play and all the preseason matches. She finished 2-1 against Mater Dei in the Open Division matchup.

Lian then demonstrated her versatility by switching to doubles play for the Marmonte League and CIF-Southern Section tournaments. Teaming with Ariana Liu, the duo won the league doubles championship — dropping only one game — and reached the quarterfinal round in the CIF-SS Individual tournament.

Now she’s add another laurel to a sparkling seasons. Lian is The Star’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

Yasgoor notes that Lian excels in physical and mental aspects.

“She is so steady from the baseline,” he said. “Her forehand and backhand are equally as good and she is extremely consistent. Probably her strongest trait is her mental aptitude for the game and how strong she is mentally. She is rarely ever rattled.

“This type of mindset easily sets her apart and her opponents always knows that she’ll be in for a very tough battle.”

Yasgoor was inspired by her confidence even as a freshman.

“I had so much confidence in her that I was playing her at No. 2 singles when she was a freshman in both the Open Division championships and state tournament,” the coach said.

Lian, who was born in Louisiana, moved with her family at an early age to Southern California and took up tennis at the behest of her father Derrick.

“He was pretty good at it, and he figured it might be something I was like as well,” said Lian. “He was right. It made me very happy to be on the tennis court. It was one of those things where the more I played, the more I wanted to get better.”

Among Lian’s strongest assets in her intelligence. She boasts a 5.0 GPA — intends to take up computer science in college — and a strong suit is analyzing her own game, deciphering opponents and thinking a couple points ahead.

“I watch videos and like to figure out how I can improve,” she said. “I see what I can do differently.”

She played singles for most of this season, before teaming up with Liu in the league and CIF-SS individual championships.

Lian appreciates playing both.

“I like doubles because its mostly for fun, and it’s nice to match up with a teammate to try to focus on what we both do well,” she said. “I like singles because it’s just me on the court. I need to figure out things on my own. I can’t look to anyone else if I make a mistake. It’s all up to me.”

Lian has one more season with the Warriors, and the accent will be on another run in postseason.

“Coach has already said we’re going to play tougher teams in preseason to get us ready for the playoffs,” she said. “That’s the goal. I’ll be a senior, and I want to go out on a good note.”

Lian is considered a four-star recruit, so college tennis is certainly in her future.

“That’s my dream, to keep playing,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to see what I can do in college.”

