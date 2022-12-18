Amala Paul’s new movie seals its OTT streaming date

Actress Amala Paul’s latest outing The Teacher is all set to make its digital debut this week. Directed by Vivek, the movie hit screens on December 2, 2022.

The movie will be premiered on Netflix on December 23, 2022. As of now, there is no word about the dubbed versions of the movie.

Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod, Hakeem Shajahahn, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, and others played key roles in The Teacher, which is bankrolled by Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramisetty under Nutmeg Productions banner. Dawn Vincent is the music director.

