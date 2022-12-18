Amid Netflix, Warner Bros. Drama, Hollywood Braces for Another

Hollywood is poised to face yet another major hurdle in the form of an impending writers strike.





Per The Hollywood Reporter, the concern lies in the Writers Guild of America’s negotiating committee for its 2023 contracts. The committee’s membership is reported to consist of longtime union leaders as well as writers from across the genre spectrum, although no “pattern of demands” has been released by them so far, nor have they called a general membership meeting. This has caused other guild members to question what the committee’s response to current contracts expiring on May 1 will be, while top executives are reportedly preparing for a strike already.

A veteran television writer spoke on the matter, noting, “This is going to be a weird moment that is going to test our ability to figure out whether or not we can get some of the things we need in a treacherous economic position.” The commentator also estimated that the odds of a strike following the expiration of current WGA contracts is twenty percent.





Difficulties Surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery

This development comes after months of bad news and press for various film and television studios, much of it involving Warner Bros. Discovery. The company stated in securities filings on Dec. 14 that it expects write-offs related to content and development costs to land somewhere between $2.8 billion and $3.5 billion, which is at least $800 million more than initial projections. Because of this, the company is now estimating that total restructuring and impairment charges incurred from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discover will be as high as $5.3 billion.

Executives from Warner Bros. have also struck out at Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for allegedly leaking false numbers related to the film. Matt Belloni of Puck noted that the leaked information was “filled with false assumptions” including that “nearly all movies of this size will ultimately pencil out after every window is exhausted over years and years.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has also been reported to have begun “railing against” Netflix’s payment terms at the behest of CEO David Zaslav. This is supposedly due to Zaslav taking issue with how Netflix structures its deals, which effectively spread out production payments over the course of eighteen months to two years. Per an anonymous Warner Bros. Discovery insider, Zaslav’s take is, “An odd way of looking at it. It’s obviously the way the industry works and has worked with Netflix. He’s paid big numbers [by Netflix] and the company has been happy with that. It’s like he suddenly discovered what the payment terms were.”

