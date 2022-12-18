Anyone know what species of wood Apple uses for the tables in its

I really liked how the Apple devices look on the tables when I visited the store. Id like to get a desk for my home office made of the same kind of look to get the devices to pop. Looks great with the plants etc.

Only trouble is I don’t know what kind of wood they use for the tables in the 5th Avenue Apple Store.

So, does anyone know what they use? Oak? Ash? Maple? Something else?

Has anyone else tried to emulate the Apple Store look for their home office? What kind of wood did you use?