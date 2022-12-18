Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Argentina on World Cup win

[mc4wp_form id=”618″]







Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to congratulate Argentina on winning the World Cup after beating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the 2022 final in Qatar.

Today’s victory for Argentina marks the third time that the country has won at the World Cup, lifting the gold trophy for the first time since 1986.

After the win, Cook took to Twitter to congratulate Argentina, hailing the game as one of the greatest soccer games he had ever seen.