Apple iPhone 15 series: What could be coming in 2023

Apple will release the iPhone 15 series of smartphones in 2023. Just like the iPhone 14 family, the series is likely to consist of at least four models. From USB Type-C charging port to Dynamic Island on non-pro models, the iPhone 15 series is expected to introduce a lot of new features for the very first time.

Although we are almost a year away from the next generation of iPhones, a lot of information about the future iPhone models are being speculated. Here is everything that we know about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple iPhone 15 design language

Apple iPhones are due for design change. The current generation iPhone 14 looks almost similar to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones with a flat frame and flat display.

As per the leaks, the iPhone 15 series will flaunt a redesigned frame. While the frame might not be as curvy as the one found on the iPhone XS or the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 15 is likely to get a slightly rounded-off metal frame.

Subscriber Only Stories Premium Premium Premium Premium

It is even said that Apple might use Titanium instead of stainless steel on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max while the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus might get a regular aluminium frame.

The most notable change on the iPhone 15 series is the USB Type-C port. Apple will finally replace the dated lighting port with a USB Type-C port, which should enable faster data transfer between a computer and an iPhone.

While Apple might not introduce 100W or 200W fast charging like some Android phones, we can expect to see a slight bump in the charging speed on the iPhone 15 series when compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 15 series processor

Going by the current trend, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be based on the A16 Bionic processor, possibly with 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max on the other hand will get the brand new A17 Bionic, which is said to use TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm fabrication for improved power efficiency.

The 3nm node will also help Apple to increase the number of transistors on the silicon without increasing the die area. Again, when compared to the A16 Bionic, the A17 Bionic is likely to be 30 per cent faster in CPU, GPU, and AI performance.

It is said that Apple’s in-house 5G modem isn’t ready for the prime time, and the iPhone 15 series will continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G modem, whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro series with the A17 Bionic is likely to pack a new 5G modem that’s more power efficient and capable of supporting a wide range of 5G bands across the world.

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are likely to get Dynamic Island (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

iPhone 15 series display

Apple is likely to offer its best display technology to the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will get a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display with features like Dynamic Island, 120Hz refresh rate, and improved peak brightness, and might even get a new and improved Ceramic Shield glass protection.

Reports almost confirm that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will also get an OLED panel with Dynamic Island. However, features like a higher refresh rate and always-on display are likely to remain exclusive to the pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra could be the most powerful iPhone (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

With the introduction of the Watch Ultra, Apple has made us speculate about the iPhone Ultra. Will it be called iPhone 15 Ultra or just iPhone Ultra? We might have to wait a few more months to get an official confirmation on the same.

For now, let us stick on to the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will be the most powerful and the most capable iPhone that Apple has ever made. The company might even feature a custom, speed-binned A17 Bionic processor with more RAM and faster storage.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is also expected to feature an improved camera setup and it could also be the first iPhone to include a periscope zoom lens. This could also be the very first iPhone with no physical ports and for charging, it could rely on a new and improved MagSafe system.

Apple iPhone 15 could come in at least five colors (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

iPhone 15 colour options

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be available in multiple shades, including white, black, silver, pink, red, and blue. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might come in four colours — gold, silver, black, and a new shade to help distinguish them from their predecessors.

iPhone 15 storage

Apple might bump up the storage on the base iPhone 15 Pro models to 256GB and the company is likely to offer these devices with 512GB, 1TB, and we might even see a 2TB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro for the very first time.

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are likely to have similar storage options as the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus with the base model offering 128GB of storage and Apple could also introduce 1TB variants of the non-pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 series price

The Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to have a similar starting price as the iPhone 14 series. We could expect the price of the iPhone 15 to be around Rs 80,000, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to start at Rs 1,30,000 and with the 2TB storage option coming in, we could expect the price to go up to Rs 2,00,000 for the fully specced variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.