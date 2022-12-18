Architecture, planning, and design strategies to incorporate

Daylight is one of the most sustainable and cost-effective means of strategizing passive lighting, heating, and cooling in the built forms. The role of daylight in creating a play of light and shadow on building facades and the aesthetics it generates henceforth is much recognised in architectural scholarship. However, the critical role of daylight design in underpinning environmental, health, and well-being-related benefits remain underexplored from both pedagogical and practical point of view. This article would decipher some of these prospects and strategies that clearly depict that daylight design is more than the mere play of light and shadow.

Building Orientation

One of the significant strategies to minimize the energy loads is to orient the building in a way that maximizes the energy from the sun and wind. The successful building block orientation would also take into consideration the site conditions viz the availability of water bodies, wind direction, green cover, and the overall urban morphology. The microclimate also dictates the heating and cooling requirements, and the most viable orientation. While some urban and regional settings would require passive heating, others would require passive cooling, and keeping in mind the Indian context most would need a combination of both. Urban centers and districts are planned in a way that people receive not only enough daylight but also their views are protected as per their needs and have a positive overall impact on their health and well-being.

Form and Materials

One has to adhere to the sun path diagram for their respective sites for planning apertures for windows, atriums, and sky-light in the building block and simultaneously enough attention must be paid to the selection of glazing materials.

The climate also has to be analysed keeping in mind the four different daylight forms viz direct sunlight, indirect sunlight via reflection, direct cloudy sky, and indirect cloudy sky. When it comes to material, tempered-over-laminated glass is the most efficient glazing material, especially for skylights. While the ‘tampered’ would provide the much-needed strength, over-lamination would ensure privacy and security obstructing the interior view and at the same time enabling the exterior view.

Colour Scheme

Colour scheme and daylight are mutually dependent on one another and therefore it is crucial to design interior surfaces with high reflectance to increase the daylight level within the spaces. Shiny and very bright surfaces that could cause glare are to be avoided in any case if the intent is to design for daylight. Therefore, in order to incorporate daylight within interior spaces, materials with a matte finish and matte light colors offer viable solutions. Furthermore, such materials could significantly improve visual comfort by preventing glare as matte-finished surfaces are non-reflective and thus, can acclimate the level of illumination as well. One of the simplest approaches to enhance visual comfort in a dark room is to paint the room surfaces white. If one has to create an impression of a bright room, dark surfaces are to be avoided, more so on the back wall.

Daylight Reflectors

Another strategy that can help penetrate the daylight into spaces could be using Inner reflectors that can capture available daylight and redirect it deep into the spaces making them well-lit. Daylight reflectors are usually placed flat behind the windows, either screwed or glued. Locating the reflector system right above the eye level can also help reduce glare. Simultaneously, one can also orient the Reflector to choose the area of the room to lighten. Furthermore, direct sunlight can easily be reflected onto the ceiling with the help of daylight reflectors.

Daylight design could be one of the most cost-effective and sustainable strategies to cut down mechanical lighting and ventilation. The knowledge around its materialization over the past few decades has evolved to recognise its vitality not only for the environment but for health and well-being as well. While always perceived as a significant component of building design and architecture, daylight design is now at the heart of architecture, planning, and urban design aimed at promoting and propagating healthy, sustainable, conscious, and comfortable living.

Screens and Fenestrations

While sunlight is essential for visual and thermal comfort, it is vital to block direct sunlight and simultaneously use screens and fenestrations to reduce glare. Fenestrations, whether clerestories, screened windows, atrium lighting, and other light features have evolved as a significant element of buildings. At the heart of daylight design strategies, fenestrations help create liveable and breathable zones inside the building. Jali, on the other hand, provides a passive solution to penetrate ample amounts of natural light and ventilation. Jali might be an effective solution that has both aesthetic and functional value. In concurrence, one may resort to sensor-enabled movable screens to optimize shading.

