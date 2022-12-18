Are janhvi kapoor and Shikhar Pahadia in a relationship again? party spots together

Recently, actress janhvi kapoor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia at an event. Now speculations are rife whether the actress has rekindled their relationship.

Bollywood actress janhvi kapoor recently appeared in an event with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia. Several videos and pictures from this function have gone viral and now fans are wondering if she is dating Shikhar again.

Shikhar and Janhvi have now been spotted together at an event. Jhanvi has recently returned from Maldives. During her maldives trip, Janhvi had shared several pictures of herself from the beach. After a social media user pointed out the similarity between Shikhar and Janhvi’s pictures, their fans were convinced that Shikhar was with them.

Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show event held in Delhi, whose pictures are going viral on social media. In the photos, Janhvi looked stunning in a beige strapless dress, which she paired with a matching overcoat.

Shikhar also looked stylish in a blingy jacket.

the actress had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, to which Shikhar had commented, ‘Wah Wah’, followed by a heart emoji. Reportedly, the two even went on a mini vacation together in the past. In October, the paparazzi captured the actress exiting a restaurant and the duo getting into a car together.

Janhvi and Shikhar’s romance was secretly confirmed by karan johar during an episode of his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which featured sara ali khan and Janhvi. The filmmaker had revealed that Janhvi and sara dated ‘two brothers’ who lived in his building. netizens then speculated that karan johar was referring to Veer Pahadia and Shikhar Pahadia.

Shikhar Pahadia is the grandson of former maharashtra Chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. According to reports, Shikhar has previously dated janhvi kapoor and later parted ways. Talking about the work front, janhvi kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Bawal’ opposite varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkumar Rao.