Argentina fans throw huge party at Maradona house after World Cup

Ardiles told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego, I will say maybe on level terms. Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player.

“I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course he’s one of the very best in the history of football. But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona.

“Because when we played football I think it was much more difficult for a skillful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona. He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

But Argentina fans surely won’t care about comparisons of two of their greatest sons right now. They are too busy celebrating a truly memorable triumph.

