Argentina slammed by Nick Knowles for failing to ‘console’ France

Argentina were crowned the winners of the World Cup 2022 after the dramatic final against France ended in 3-3 with 4-2 on penalties. Dozens of famous faces took to Twitter to comment on the thrilling game, but DIY SOS star Nick Knowles was unimpressed that Argentina did not take the time to “console” France following their triumph.

He tweeted: “I have to say when England lost to France the French players went to console the English players understanding their sense of loss.

“Disappointed none of the Argentine great players have sought out any French players in the same way so far, minutes after the finish. Great final.”

Nick’s tweet divided plenty of fans, including a user named Daz who pointed out that Emiliano Martinez comforted Kylian Mbappe following the tense penalty shootout.

He wrote: “Did you not see Martinez pick Mbappe off the floor?” To which Nick replied: “No but I’ll take your word for it and stand corrected if he did.”

