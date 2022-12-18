Armin van Buuren Gives Fans an All-Access Pass in the Web3 Realm

Armin van Buuren actualizes his community-based ideals with the release of an expansive Web3-based online space full of treats for fans.

Armin van Buuren is full steam ahead with the announcement of his exclusive new fanbase. A master of both production and content curation, van Burren is utilizing Web3 to offer deeply artistic and unique experiences to a smaller, closely-knit community. Armin’s All-Access, AAA, will offer exclusive digital artwork in one of ten variations representative of the strong yet simultaneously fragile nature of glass. Armin van Buuren paired with Dutch artist Rik Oostenbrook for the project, a long-time fan and a wildly successful figure in the digital art arena.

I started my journey an odd twenty years ago looking to build strong connections with people from all over the world through music.The pandemic caused a rift and made me realize just how important it is for me. Chatting in my Discord channel, which I launched a few months ago, took me back to the days of chatting with everyone in the IRC chat as I recorded the A State of Trance episodes, and that’s the personal touch I crave. With this brand-new, Web3-based community, I want to strengthen the connection even further and connect with my fans on a truly personal level again. Armin van Buuren

AAA is open to the general public for purchase at $199 with a limit of ten per online wallet and a portion of the proceeds going to the World Wildlife Fund’s SOS Forest efforts. Armin’s All-Access will give members a host of both online and in-person benefits, such as unreleased tracks, private space in Armin’s Discord channel, ticket giveaways, meetup events, and much more. A total of 2,500 passes were made available, intentionally limiting the project’s scope to provide an elite experience that includes direct contact with Armin van Buuren.

Armin’s All-Access passes are presently being minted; head over to the AAA website to sign up!

A State of Color, digital artwork by Rik Oostenbrook in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

