Austin Butler Addressed The Accusation That He Changed His Voice

By now, you’ve seen Austin Butler on his press tour for Elvis.
Everyone always jokes about how he really diiiiigs deep into the whole method acting thing and even morphed his voice into Elvis’s deep tone.
Well, the 31-year-old actor hosted Saturday Night Live last night, where he addressed the running joke about his voice changing into Elvis’s.
“There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” Austin said.
“But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it. Here’s a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago,” he said, before an old interview of him on a red carpet started playing.
In the clip, his voice is pitched wayyyyyy up, like chipmunk-y. It was a funny way to address the accusations that his voice changed.
Still, in conclusion, Austin’s voice has changed, and he thinks he’s Elvis. Sorry, but it’s true.
