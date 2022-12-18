Categories
Austin Butler Addressed The Accusation That He Changed His Voice


By now, you’ve seen Austin Butler on his press tour for Elvis.

“During #Elvis, I didn’t see my family for about three years,” Austin Butler tells Janelle Monáe. “I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody, and when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis.” https://t.co/wNhSd0YD6e


Variety

Everyone always jokes about how he really diiiiigs deep into the whole method acting thing and even morphed his voice into Elvis’s deep tone.


Twitter: @legendarychola

Well, the 31-year-old actor hosted Saturday Night Live last night, where he addressed the running joke about his voice changing into Elvis’s.

“There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” Austin said.

“But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it. Here’s a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago,” he said, before an old interview of him on a red carpet started playing.

In the clip, his voice is pitched wayyyyyy up, like chipmunk-y. It was a funny way to address the accusations that his voice changed.

Still, in conclusion, Austin’s voice has changed, and he thinks he’s Elvis. Sorry, but it’s true.

You can watch his full monologue here!





