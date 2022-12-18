BBC Breakfast host says Hamza ‘wasn’t best dancer’ after Strictly

In the end, it was wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin who was announced as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Although, when speaking about the duo’s victory on Sunday’s instalment of BBC Breakfast, host Rachel Burden claims he wasn’t the best dancer of the evening.

Speaking to her co-star Roger Johnson, she said: “He’s incredible, he wasn’t actually the best dancer on the night but it’s not about that.

“It’s about the story behind it and he had this amazing connection with his partner and the public loved him, it’s a great story,”