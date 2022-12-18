BBC dealt crushing blow as Strictly Come Dancing ratings plummet

Hamza is expected to be a big star on the BBC following his win, with rumours he could be offered a six-figure salary.

A source told The Sun: “Helen are Hamza are well thought of at the BBC and the executives are delighted at how the show has boosted their profiles.

“They’ve wanted some sensational stars to emerge in Strictly this year which is a ‘full’ show for the first time since it was scaled back by Covid two years ago.”

They added: “The Beeb are keen to build on that and make sure they stay with the BBC, which is where they’ve both developed their careers so far.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final is available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.