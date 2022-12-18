BBC host Gary Lineker told to stop World Cup final line of

BBC World Cup host Gary Lineker was urged to change the topic and stop his line of questioning live on air during half-time of the tournament’s final. The England icon was discussing France’s surprise double substitution in the first half, when the host turned the topic onto his fellow pundits.

Lineker was asking whether the panel of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Pablo Zabaleta had ever been taken off in the first half of their games as Didier Dechamps made a double change after 40 minutes of the final to bring Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele off. “They have made a double substitution, and Giroud looks let’s say a tad frustrated as you would expect,” Lineker said.

Shearer replied: “It’s totally understandable, he’s angry with his and his team’s performance. They need energy,” then Lineker interrupted by saying how it’s “not easy for a striker” when his team is suffering on the pitch.

Ferdinand then asked Shearer if he was ever taken off, and Shearer replied: “I never got dragged off,” but Lineker could not resist a jab at his co-star: “But you were left out once though, by Ruud Gullit that did cost him his job.” Ferdinand then insisted Lineker should change the topic: “Leave that, don’t go there.”

MUST READ: Premier League referee Anthony Taylor ‘barred’ from officiating World Cup final