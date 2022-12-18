Best Tennis Rackets In 2023: Top 5 Frames Most Recommended By

If you’re a tennis player trying to take your game to the next level, then you need to know more about the best tennis rackets. The right tennis racket can improve your swing and help you enjoy playing. But, regardless of the type of tennis racket you use, playing tennis is excellent for your overall health.

According to a recent study conducted by researchers in Japan, playing golf or tennis during middle age can help prevent Alzheimer’s. Researchers found those who regularly exercise, including participating in sports such as golf or tennis, are 25 percent less likely to develop the disease. Some of this is due to the social aspects of playing golf or tennis with friends or groups, and the rest is chalked up to tennis being great exercise.

However, you will want to take it easy, playing too much tennis and other racket sports are the worst forms of exercise for your knees and other joint pain. Researchers from the Radiological Society of North America recently found that racket sports such as tennis and racketball are among the worst sports for your knees, especially if you’re overweight.

For anyone whose ever spent two-plus hours playing a rigorous tennis match on the hard asphalt, you know exactly what toll playing tennis can have on your knees and joints. Regardless of the type of racket you use, playing tennis is still great for your health, just be sure to take it easy and not overdo it.

But, that’s enough of the health studies, you came here looking for the best tennis rackets and that’s precisely what you’re getting. Study Finds did the research, visiting 10 ‘expert’ websites in search of the best tennis rackets available on the market today. As always, feel free to share your picks for the best tennis rackets in the comments section below!

The List: Best Tennis Rackets For 2023, According To Pros

The tennis racket that we found most consistently appearing across expert sites is the Head Ti S6. This tennis racket is an excellent option for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the courts, the Head Ti S6 is proven to be one of the best choices.

“Coming with strings installed, the Head Ti.S6 comes ready to play. It offers ample power and spin, it delivers impressive maneuverability without compromising stability or comfort. This racket is ideal for beginners looking for an extra large sweetspot,” explains Tennis Warehouse.

That extra large sweet spot makes it easier for you to connect with the ball, even if you’re off by a few millimeters. “ts titanium structure means it is lightweight (8.9 oz. strung) so you can control it easily from the baseline and avoid tennis elbow. You’ll be able to generate power on your shots since this racket has a large frame and has its weight balanced towards the head. The large frame size of 115 square inches means it has a huge sweet spot in case you mishit the ball,” adds The Tennis Tribe.

And the best part is this is an affordable tennis racket. “For older teens and adults learning how to play tennis, this is the best beginner tennis racket under 100 dollars,” The Tennis Tribe further explains.

“The Ti.S6 is a well-known model best suited for beginners thanks to [its] lofty weight and durable composite body,” adds Men’s Health.

The second frame comes from a fairly well-known brand name in tennis. The Yonex EZONE tennis rackets are among the top options you can get for several reasons.

“This racket is incredibly well-balanced and can be a great fit for many players from different skill levels,” writes Tennis Racket Ball. “This is a control tennis racket, but with the new technology the brand has used, it doesn’t completely withdraw power, allowing a certain level of it. The frame is able to reduce shock and absorb energy making it more comfortable for the arm,” adds Tennis Racket Ball.

Yonex has been a big name in tennis for decades, but that doesn’t mean they’ve become complacent and they still offer some of the best tennis equipment and rackets. “Yonex is one of the premium racket manufacturing brands. Yonex Ezone 98 2022 has vibration dampening mash encircled around graphite. It removes undesirable vibrations and improves comfort & control,” writes Racquets 4U.

When you’re playing with advanced players who hit fast, accurate shots, you’ll definitely appreciate this racket’s ability to absorb impact without transferring those vibrations to your hands and forearms. And the Yonex EZONE is great for different skill levels and playing styles, too.

“For me, the EZONE 98 7th Generation is one of the most user-friendly player’s rackets out there, and it’s my top pick for 2022 because it suits lots of different game styles,” writes Perfect Tennis.

The third entry on our list is the Wilson Pro Staff 97. These rackets are used by some of the biggest professional tennis players in the world, and for good reason. They’re incredibly versatile and can be used by players of all skill levels.

“It is a preferred choice of veteran professional tennis player Roger Federer,” states Racquets 4U. “The lightweight of the racket allows players to attain greater control and maneuverability. Wilson Pro Staff 97 [305 gms] offers control and accuracy on returns and groundstrokes,” adds rackets 4U.

Although this racket is good for beginners, it’s designed for more advanced tennis players. In fact, the Wilson Pro Staff 97 is frequently voted the best tennis racket for advanced skill levels.

“Wilson Pro Staff 97 has a great design and delivers amazing performance and playability on the court. It offers a great mix of power and stability. It’s highly responsive, and during the playtest, we noticed that it was quite easier to maintain pace and consistency during the shots. It offers a lot of control over the ball and performs well in every court area, making the player feel way more confident,” explains Tennis Racket Ball.

“Some other standout features of this Wilson racket include a dense string bed and Braid 45 construction, which is intended to increase precision and stability. So if you have a crazy-fast swing speed and you already hit a hard ball, this will give you the control to hit winners with pace all day long,” adds Forbes.

Coming in next is the Babolat Pure Aero tennis racket. There were several different Babolat models worthy of making this list, but the Babolat Pure Aero appeared most frequently across expert sites. But perhaps the greatest claim to fame this racket has is being a favorite of Rafael Nadal, hence Babolat’s Rafa version of this racket.

“The racket made famous by Rafael Nadal is certainly a popular one at all levels. One of the stand-out features of the Babolat Pure Aero is that the standard, 100-square-inch version can cater to just about any type of player’s game. World-class players use this racket, while it’s still versatile enough to help players just learning the game and anyone in between,” explains Tennis Predict.

Although these rackets are good for beginners, they’re beloved by fact, aggressive tennis players looking for those kill shots.

“Used by Rafael Nadal, the Babolat Pure Aero is an offensive weapon. It will help you generate tons of spin and power on both groundstrokes and serves. If you get an approach shot, for example, this racket is what you’ll want in your hands. It’s a great racket for intermediate and advanced tennis players who play with aggression,” writes The Tennis Tribe.

The spin you’ll generate with one of these tennis rackets has the ability to change the way you approach your game.

“Players looking to hit spin-loaded balls that drop hard and explode off the court will love how fast this stick whips through contact. Although it is weighted for intermediate players, the Pure Aero transcends ability level, making it as good for the dedicated beginner as it is for the wily veteran in the market for speed and spin,” adds Tennis Warehouse.

Last among the top five list is the Wilson Clash 100. If only one brand deserves a second entry on the list, it’s certainly Wilson with its Clash 100 series.

“Players looking for a power-loaded racket that also puts a priority on comfort will find that elusive combination in the Clash 100. More powerful than the EZONE 98 listed above, this racquet makes hitting with depth easy,” writes Tennis Warehouse.

True, this is a powerful tennis racket, but it’s also great for players of all skill levels. “This Wilson’s tennis racket has an amazing blend of power and control. It is well-balanced and delivers an impressive performance in all court areas. The racket generates a lot of topspin and speed. It has a very nice sweetspot, and is quite forgiving,” explains Tennis Racket Ball.

But, it’s the technology that Wilson used to design this racket that separates it from the rest. “When the Wilson Clash was released, it was an instant hit in the tennis community. Many people have been waiting for a true breakthrough in tennis technology, and the comfort level that this racquet provides is second to none. How is Wilson able to do it? It comes down to their FreeFlex and StableSmart technologies,” explains Tennis Predict.

