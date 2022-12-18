Blue Protocol release date speculation, gameplay, story, and news

Wondering when the Blue Protocol release date is, and when you can dive into this new anime MMORPG? No wonder, because it comes hot on the heels of the JRPG successes of Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, adds the MMO angle, and is being developed by Bandai Namco and published in the west by Amazon Games which sounds like a recipe for success.

Combining aspects from the best Genshin-like JRPG games, MMO games, and action-adventure games, there are high expectations for Blue Protocol – especially given the two massive studios behind it. Revealed during The Game Awards, our first glimpse of the free-to-play game didn’t disappoint, so when is the Blue Protocol release date and what do we know about the game so far? Read on for everything you need to know.

Blue Protocol release date speculation

There is no concrete release date for Blue Protocol just yet, but we know that Amazon Games and Bandai Namco plan to release the JRPG game in the second half of 2023, so it’s not like we have years to wait.

When it finally arrives, Blue Protocol will be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so unlike a lot of other MMORPGs, Blue Protocol will be available on next-gen consoles. We’ve no confirmation yet about whether crossplay or cross-progression will be available, though.

Blue Protocol story and setting

In lieu of a release date, we do have plenty of information about the gameplay, characters, and more. Firstly, Blue Protocol takes place on planet Regnas 2,000 years in the future, where the world is in a state of conflict and must be saved by you and your allies. Like any good MMORPG, Blue Protocol is rich in story, allowing you to spend hours in the fictional world as you seek to uncover the “dark secret” looming over Regnas. You can start to explore Regnas in the new Welcome to Regnas video above.

Blue Protocol gameplay

With a strong emphasis on story, Blue Protocol will be an MMORPG that can be played a lot in single-player. According to Blue Protocol’s franchise lead Mike Zadorojny, “if you just want to go experience the storyline by yourself, it’s something you can totally do.” It’s still an MMO though, so there will be plenty of opportunities to team up with friends and other online players to tackle classic team mechanics like raids and dungeons.

Unlike other MMORPGS, Blue Protocol has been designed controller-first, presumably because of the roll-out to consoles. Amazon Games assured us that keyboard and mouse will work just fine, but that you’ll get a better experience from using a controller.

Gameplay footage

In December, 2022, the first gameplay footage was revealed in a ten-minute video shared on Gematsu’s Youtube channel. Gameplay and combat looks smooth, and the art-style is simply gorgeous, so we’re certainly looking forward to getting to play it ourselves.

In the meantime, Blue Protocol’s “action-heavy combat” can be seen in the Regnas trailer above, but this gameplay video gives us ten full minutes of gameplay, showcasing just a few of the unique and fantastical bosses you’ll come up against on this strange planet. The clip also introduces us to some of the cities, deserts, and other landscapes that make up Regnas, the adorable mounts you’ll be riding into combat, and whatever this effortlessly cute thing is…

Character creation

The gameplay video also gives us a sneak peak at the character customisation options, which includes a multitude of hair styles and colours and intricate tuning options for your skin and eyes, allowing you to make the most unique character possible – and the anime character you always wished you could be.

Classes

So far, we know of five classes that will be available come the Blue Protocol release date: Aegis Fighter, Twin Striker, Blast Archer, Spellcaster, and Heavy Smasher. Despite seemingly being restricted to these five classes, Blue Protocol has a “deep character customization experience” which goes beyond aesthetics, and allows you to build a character using specific skills.

Whether you’re used to playing in a support, defence, or offence role in these sorts of games, you’ll be able to mould your character to suit, unlocking more passive abilities as you progress, and even the chance to switch classes once you reach a specific level in-game. For more on what we know about the five set classes so far, take a look at our Blue Protocol classes guide.

Raids

Raids will offer the biggest multiplayer experience in Blue Protocol, with large groups of players taking on the toughest of bosses. Raids are where you will unlock some of the rarest rewards in Regnas, so even if you’re enjoying the story by yourself, you might want to team up to take down an epic raid boss or two to help buff your character and items.

Dungeons

Similarly, we know that dungeons will be a huge part of Blue Protocol, with smaller groups of up to six taking on dungeons of varying difficulties. That’s all we know about dungeons so far, but we can imagine they will take on the usual MMORPG dungeon format, but with that anime twist.

So we already know a lot about what to expect from the Blue Protocol release date, which is only heightening our anticipation. While we wait, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more gameplay details and trailers, but there’s plenty of other anime games or free PC games to keep you busy in the meantime. We also got a chance to speak to Amazon Games about the new MMO, and while we’ve made the connection a few times, they made it clear why Blue Protocol isn’t Genshin Impact, and how it offers an entirely new experience.