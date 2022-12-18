Boiler ban to cost millions of households £13,000





Plans to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 will put yet more financial pressure on homeowners as gas and electricity bills go through the roof. The plans have come under fire as energy experts warn households could face huge bills to convert their heating systems. More than 14 percent of UK emissions come from the UK’s 30 million homes and the government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy includes a string of green measures to get this down. Gas and oil boilers will be banned from all newly built homes from 2025, in favour of electric heat pumps or renewable alternatives. From 2026, Ministers propose that all new domestic boilers must be “hydrogen-ready” to be easily converted from gas. In a shock new proposal, oil boiler installations may be banned outright from 2026. This will be followed by a ban on all new gas boiler installations from 2035, which may be brought forward. Mike Foster, chief executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance, said the “unfair” oil boiler ban is set to hand millions £13,000 bill for replacement. “The proposed ban on oil boilers from 2026 is about to get real for millions,” he warned.

While the Government will not force households to strip out existing oil boilers, the problem will arise when they break down or reach the end of their natural life. Foster said replacing a broken oil boiler with a new one would cost £2,000 on average. "But a heat pump replacement would cost £13,000. That is an extra £11,000 the household would need to find to keep warm." Ministers have consulted on this issue and have yet to publish their response, but the ban is part of the Government's Heat and Buildings Strategy. "It is due to start in 2026 and voters are not really aware of the consequences. The government is not going to pay this but homeowners." Foster added: "What is particularly unfair and discriminatory, is that those who live on the gas grid won't face a ban until 2035, and then only if heat pumps have fallen to the same price as a gas boiler. "Those using oil or LPG, mostly living in rural areas, have no such protection." The Government seems intent on hitting its own support base with this plan, as many Conservative Party voters live in rural areas. Foster also attacked the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which gives households £5,000 to encourage them to install air source heat pump or £6,000 for a ground source heat pump. He called the scheme "immoral". "It hands out pointless subsidies for the well-off to upgrade their heating at a time when millions are struggling to pay energy bills. The money and would be better spent on insulation and energy efficiency measures."

Government plans to replace gas boilers with electric heat pumps will also be expensive and the cost must spelled out, said Jack McGovern, managing director of Lincoln-based heating engineers The Glow Group. “While heat pump running costs may be lower, the big barrier is the upheaval and cost of installing them. This doesn’t offer a quick return on investment.” Andrew Pinder, founder of Pinder Cooling and Heating, warned that the UK does not have the infrastructure in place to make the green shift. “Much of the existing pipework used to transport gas into homes isn’t suitable for hydrogen.” He also warned of the likely cost. “Households and businesses are already struggling to pay for their heating, so how can they justify investing in new equipment without financial support?” Pinder said converting natural gas boilers into hydrogen boilers is usually a two-stage process “and doesn’t come cheap”. “The cost of a gas safe engineer alone is unaffordable for many. Some are reporting these are small changes that come with little investment, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”