Box sets galore: New collections from David Bowie, Wilco, Joni

Trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith counts drum giant Jack DeJohnette, the way left-of-center rock band Deerhoof and Pulitzer Prize-winning San Diego composer and pianist Anthony Davis among his many collaborators. Smith’s music on this seven-CD set serves as a potent reminder of how expansive and laser-focused his music can be.

As a key member of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians in the 1960s and ‘70s, he helped forge an artist path all his own. In the liner notes to “String Quartets No. 1-12,” he cites such diverse influences as Debussy, Shostakovich, Ornette Coleman, B.B. King and Muddy Waters.

Using traditional and non-traditional notation, Smith’s music makes vivid connections between — to cite just some examples — Bartok and the blues, gospel music and abstraction, precision and freewheeling improvisation, lyricism and atonality.

It can be a lot to take in but is well worth the effort. And in the RedKoral Quartet and such guest artists as Davis on piano, Alison Bjorkedal on harp and Thomas Buckner on vocals, Smith has collaborators who eagerly and expertly help realize his vision.

How do you follow up being in a band as mighty as The Clash? That was the daunting challenge facing Joe Strummer after The Clash imploded in 1986 and his punk-rock fireball era ended. He spent the next few years mostly doing film soundtracks and some acting, released his first solo album, 1989’s “Earthquake Weather,” and then went another decade before making his second solo album.

Strummer died in 2002 at the age of 50. Released to coincide with what would have been his 70th birthday, “002: The Mescalero Years” includes the first two albums he made with The Mescaleros, his first and only post-Clash band. It also includes 2003’s “Streetcore,” which was completed posthumously by two of his former Mescaleros alums, along with a fourth album of demos, outtakes and odds and ends.

Available in both CD and vinyl album sets, “002” captures Strummer’s renewed enthusiasm for making music that drew almost equally from rock, reggae, folk and techno, with a smattering of cumbia. Alas, his second act ended, just as Strummer was hitting his stride again, with his untimely death. The lovingly assembled “002” underscores what was lost.

