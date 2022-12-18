Cabin crew expose how ‘people get winter holiday packing wrong’

Fill in your winter sports essentials

The crew added: “For those who love a little exercise during their winter holiday, get yourself a douchebag, a big cool skiing bag on wheels, which will take all your kit with you, including your skis or snowboard!

“You can also put your skiing socks in your skiing boots and your goggles and gloves in your helmet to protect them and save space.

“Even if it’s a last-minute decision, with KLM you can decide how many kilos of hold baggage you’d like to bring so after booking your ticket, you can still buy additional items of checked baggage via My Trip.”

British tourists could also rent ski equipment once they’re at the resort if they don’t have the luggage space.