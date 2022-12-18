Cairo University ranked 1st eco-friendly school in Egypt, 2nd in

The ranking measures how universities deal with the issues of sustainability through policies, actions and communication, according to the its website.

Cairo University is ranked 270th out of 1,050 universities worldwide.

The university is the first public university in Egypt to have a sustainability office that actively promotes institutional sustainability through its research on environmentally friendly and economical solutions, the statement said.

Cairo University’s strategy to transform into a fourth-generation university focuses mainly on encouraging scientific research in the field of sustainability and preserving the environment, in addition to confronting and limiting the effects of climate change.

It works on integrating the university’s educational and research plan with the vision of Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategy and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategy pays special attention to the repercussions of climate change by reinforcing a sustainable and resilient ecosystem that is able to withstand the threats of global warming.

In 2021, Cairo University was listed among the world’s top 100 in five scientific majors, according to the QS World University Rankings.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research stated previously that Egyptian universities and research centres have made remarkable advancements in international rankings in 2022.

The ministry said that 36 Egyptian universities were listed on the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, up from 31 in 2021.

The list ranks 1,406 universities from 106 countries for their commitment to the UN SDGs.

