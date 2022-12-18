Call of Duty Klaus Bundle – The Best Christmas Bundle…

With Klaus comes a new operator for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 and the Klaus Bundle could be one of the best bundles ever. Let’s take a look at what’s inside.

Klaus brings Christmas vibes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. | © Activision

Just in time for Christmas and only shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, Santa Claus is coming to Call of Duty. Well, almost… The new operator is called Klaus and comes with a funny Santa hat. Perfect to play a few matches on the new Shipment Map, which is also decorated for Christmas.

But why do we say that the Klaus Operator Bundle is probably the best bundle in the whole store? Let’s take a look at what exactly is in it.

Modern Warfare 2: Klaus Bundle – Content

Besides the new Operator Klaus, the bundle also includes blueprints for the M13B and the Victus XMR as well as a finishing move, a pretty nice vehicle skin, a weapon charm, two stickers and an emblem. The whole bundle will cost you 2400 CP, which is about $20, but this is a normal price for a bundle with an operator skin and weapon blueprints.

The M13B is otherwise quite difficult to get. | © Activision

But what is so special about the bundle? Quite simply, the two weapon blueprints! Both weapons only were introduced to the game with Season 1 and have to be unlocked in different ways. The Victus XMR can be unlocked via the current Battle Pass, but the M13B can only be unlocked via DMZ mode.

To unlock the M13B, you have to go to a radioactively contaminated zone marked on the map in DMZ mode, which is packed with really tough AI enemies. There you will have to kill a boss that is carrying the weapon and then successfully take one of the extraction helicopters with the weapon in your luggage.

That’s pretty time-consuming and probably not everyone is up for it, so it’s all the better when the M13B is also available in the store as a blueprint. With the Klaus Bundle you really get your money’s worth, and you don’t even have to grind the Battle Pass to unlock the Victus.

