Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Available Platforms

Each new Call of Duty entry brings with it a rush of excitement and an assortment of enjoyable game modes. Of course, the main attraction for most players is the online multiplayer component. Teaming up with a group of friends and dominating the battlefield is a hallmark of the franchise.

When setting up your play sessions, it is helpful to know every available platform where Modern Warfare 2 is playable. That way your friends can take advantage of cross-play and team up regardless of the various setups everyone has. With cross-play, you can access the same lobbies as players on other platforms. Not only is this good for partying up, but also extends the longevity of the online as a whole.

A list of available platforms to play CoD MW2 (2022)

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is compatible for most current and previous generation gaming consoles in addition to PC.

The full list includes:

Playstation Console PS4, PS5

Xbox Console Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X/S

It is worth noting that console and PC players can be matchmade into the same lobbies. If you are on PlayStation, you can disable cross-play functionality with an exclusive option in the menu.

How cross-play actually works

Console manufacturers rarely allow users to import accounts from rival platforms for use in their ecosystem. To bypass this reality of business, players receive a separate Activision account when logging into Modern Warfare 2. Your Activision account comes complete with a friends list that works in a similar fashion to the friends list on your console or PC client.

Adding players to your Activision friends list allows you to party up with people on other platforms. Traditional matchmaking in public lobbies will automatically fill the room with players from each platform based on ping and location.

Will the era of cross-play last?

Cross-play is a huge boon for Call of Duty players who want to connect with their friends as conveniently as possible. However, console manufacturers always have a chance to strike new deals as subsequent titles are developed. With Microsoft’s impending acquisition of Activision, Call of Duty may eventually become exclusive to Xbox and PC. Xbox will still profit from each copy sold on PlayStation, but the opportunity to secure a heavy-hitting exclusive is liable to change the narrative once the dust settles on Microsoft’s acquisition efforts.