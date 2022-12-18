Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is free to download and play right

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a video game that can only be described as one of this year’s shooters, is currently available to download and play for the low price of nothing.

Starting today (15 December) you can download Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and get access to a limited-time multiplayer trial. You’ve got all weekend to really get stuck in too, just be aware that the free access ends on 19 December at 6pm UK time.

It’s worth noting that you won’t have full access to everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer, but you’ll definitely be getting a decent sample.

The Call of Duty blog confirms that the multiplayer weekend contains three maps: Farm 18, El Asilo, and Shipment. Introduced as part of the Season 1 Reloaded updated, Shipment is a familiar map given a fresh twist: it’s set on a cargo ship this time around. Game-changing, I know. Activision also notes that this new Shipment doesn’t have quite as many vantage points, meaning it’ll be more brutal and chaotic than ever before.

“Prepare for a nautical Shipment experience as the classic Multiplayer map is moved from land to a cargo ship navigating treacherous international waters. Along with the map’s visual makeover, you’ll encounter a more grounded combat experience, as this iteration features fewer mantling and vantage points,” Activision writes.

“Pack your Drill Charges to blast enemy-occupied containers and toss down your Trophy System to neutralize incoming grenades. Most of all, stay on the move and don’t let up on the attack.”

You’ll also be able to try out four modes: team deathmatch, hardpoint, domination, and kill confirmed. I’m going to assume you can work out what each of these modes entail, you seem smart.