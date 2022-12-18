Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Planned Ranked Mode Details Leak

Leaks indicate that a proper Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode is currently in development, with early details finding their way online. Modern Warfare 2‘s Multiplayer does currently have skill-based matchmaking, which has proven controversial within some parts of the Call of Duty community. But a full ranked mode is something else entirely, not just using SBMM but also building a tiered leaderboard to climb through competition.





Ranked play coming to Modern Warfare 2 isn’t entirely surprising, of course, as plans for ranked mode were confirmed for Modern Warfare 2 in early November. Details shared at that point in time include ranked skill division, visible skill ratings, top 250 leaderboards, and competitive rewards. The ranked competitive modes for Modern Warfare 2 were said to be planned for release in 2023, but no further information was provided at the time.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Bug is Causing Major Problems

A new leak from Twitter account codsploitz_imgs, reported by Insider Gaming, provides more specific information regarding what ranked will look like in Modern Warfare 2. The leak refers to one playlist in particular, which is planned to be played in a 4v4 structure with “every rule, map, and mode present in the Call of Duty League.” That means friendly fire will be enabled, with serious penalties for inactivity, disconnecting, and repeated friendly fire. It’s a serious option for serious Call of Duty players.

Playing the ranked mode will insert Modern Warfare 2 players into seven tiers of Skill Divisions. These Skill Divisions will be adjusted each season, dropping players one Division below their previous result. While Skill Divisions will soft-reset each season, a hidden skill rating will be persistent. Skill rating is said to be based on not just wins and losses, but also personal performance and victory margins.

The leak is said to be sourced from several images, which Activision Blizzard DMCA’d. Since they’re no longer available online, it’s unclear whether the images are from a beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s ranked mode or if they were datamined. The DMCA implies they were from a beta, which could mean ranked is coming to Modern Warfare 2 sooner rather than later.

It’s unclear if the addition of a ranked mode will be as controversial as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s SBMM. Ranked modes are supposed to be highly competitive, which most players respect. Casual modes being too competitive is where some players take issue with SBMM. It’s going to be interesting to see how Call of Duty fans react as more information is shared about Modern Warfare 2‘s ranked mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Leaks Are Bad News For Multiplayer

Source: Insider Gaming