Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Leaks Are Bad News For

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has proven to be very popular since its recent launch in October, quickly becoming one of the fastest selling games in the franchise’s long history. While boasting a campaign full of familiar returning characters, a spec ops mode, and an extensive base-game multiplayer, this new CoD is additionally bolstered by the near-simultaneous launch of Warzone 2.





Despite the relative infancy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are already looking toward what kind of post-launch content they can expect to receive in the near future. Discourse surrounding this post-launch content has recently reached a fever pitch with reported leaks about season two for MW2 and Warzone 2, but these leaks may paint a picture of Warzone 2 already receiving more post-launch attention than MW2’s base multiplayer modes.

The Recent Leaks for Warzone 2

Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are both expected to launch sometime in February, with the relative closeness of this date giving greater validity to leaks that have began circulating regarding the content these seasons will possess. While the information regarding these CoD leaks is of course unofficial and up to conjecture at this point, they have stemmed from reputable sources and have already been the subject of DMCA strikes from Activision.

Not much has been leaked regarding Warzone 2, although the scale of what has been leaked regarding the title is undoubtedly massive. Images were recently leaked that supposedly showcased a brand-new resurgence map that will be coming to Warzone 2 in the near future, with many speculating that this map will come with the launch of season two. Resurgence was a mode from the original Warzone that proved to be very popular with fans, offering faster-paced gameplay on smaller-scale maps with less populated lobbies. Given the vocal criticism of the slower paced nature of Warzone 2, it makes sense that Activision may be implementing a resurgence mode to the new release as soon as possible.

The Recent Leaks for Modern Warfare 2

The leaks regarding season two of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer are a bit more substantial, supposedly hinting at a new operator and map that will appear. More specifically, key art for MW2’s season two has allegedly leaked depicting the Ronin operator from 2019’s Modern Warfare and the original Warzone. With Ronin being one of the most recognizable playable operators from these original titles, it is no wonder that he could possibly return within these new releases.

As well as this, leaked key art also allegedly showcases a new map that will come to Modern Warfare 2, which many are believing is a variant of the Castle map from Call of Duty: World at War. It should be said that a variant of Castle also appeared in the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard, giving more validity to another potential return in MW2. Castle and Ronin would go hand-in-hand for a potential Japanese theme for the upcoming second season, although many think that Warzone 2 is already geared up to face a more substantial season than Modern Warfare 2.

With both Ronin and Castle being pre-existing franchise entities that have very recently appeared in the CoD series, many believe that a negative precedent is already being set as to what kind of content players can expect to receive within Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer. Castle is also alleged to be a point of interest in the aforementioned resurgence map leak, further validating the point of view that MW2 will receive recycled assets from the arguably more popular and lucrative Warzone 2. If this is to be the case moving forward for the franchise, Warzone 2 could consistently receive much more expansive and substantial content than Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

