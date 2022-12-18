Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Player Discovers a Mysterious

The Call of Duty franchise has witnessed a great year in 2022, after the grand debut of the latest premium offering, Modern Warfare II, from Infinity Ward and Activision. Without a doubt, this game has succeeded in satisfying many of the hardcore fans of the iconic action saga.

While Call of Duty has already offered tons of new playable Operators in this year’s Modern Warfare II, it seems like the developing team might be working on sharing more surprises. That’s because one curious player recently found out that there is, in fact, a hidden Operator inside the game. Interestingly, this character hasn’t been officially teased or mentioned yet.

Call of Duty player spots an unreleased, hidden Operator in Modern Warfare II

Ever since the newest installment was first rolled out, with an Open Beta phase in September, fans have come across endless Operators to use in different Multiplayer modes. This year’s two major factions in SpecGru and KorTaq feature some popular names like Captain Price, Ghost, Farah, and Soap along with fresh additions like Hutch, Kleo, Zeus, Stiletto, Calisto, and recently revealed Klaus, ahead of Christmas.

However, it seems like there’s another Operator hidden in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. At least that’s what a Reddit user claimed recently while posting an image on the social platform.

A user named u/Shockifier shared a picture from their gameplay session in of the Modern Warfare II’s private matches. The Redditor managed to take a picture of what seems like a hidden, unreleased Operator according to them. “I was messing around with bots in private match and found what I assume is an unreleased operator skin. Really, IW?” read the title for u/Shockifier’s post.

As one can see above, the rumored, mysterious Operator (if it’s not a random AI bot), is sporting a Gorilla mask. One can find similarity between him and the iconic Ghost who also sports a fashionable skull mask. Coming back to the situation of the aforementioned new playable character, it’s yet to be seen if this is actually an unreleased Operator or not.

Hopefully, the developing team at Infinity Ward will provide a clarity on this incident spotted by the Reddit user. Modern Warfare II is now available across the globe on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the possibility of another Operator in the game’s Multiplayer experience? Let us know in the comments down below.

