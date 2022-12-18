Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 review


NEED TO KNOW

What is it? Modern Warfare 2’s standalone F2P battle royale
Expect to pay: Free to play
Developer: Infinity Ward/Raven Software
Publisher: Activision Blizzard
Reviewed on: Windows 10, Ryzen R7 5700g, 16GB DDR4 Ram, Radeon RX 5700
Multiplayer? Up to 150 players
Link: www.callofduty.com (opens in new tab)

Despite being bogged down by technical issues and an agonizingly clunky user interface, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a massive step up over its predecessor, with clever implementation of AI soldiers, social features that push the chaos to new heights, and perhaps most importantly, a fantastic new map.

A battle royale game is only as good as its map, after all, and Al Mazrah is up there as one of the best I’ve yet played on. A jewel of the Islamic Golden Age, the fictional nation of Udal has been laid low by internal strife and foreign intervention. There’s a buffet of associative imagery available here, with Al Mazrah’s rolling dunes and rocky crags bringing to mind the Gulf War, and the ravaged districts of its urban centers invoking the Battle for Mosul. Half-finished financial districts contrast wonderfully against the battle-scarred mosques, crusader castles, and bazaars, resulting in a map that feels less artificial and, eerily, more lived in than predecessors Verdansk and Caldera.

Vehicles are now vital for crossing those wide-open spaces. They still handle like gigantic RC cars (why was PUBG the only battle royale game to get driving right?), but vehicle-to-vehicle combat is much more enjoyable. One of my favorite new features is the ability to transition from the car seat to the roof with a button press. It’s a lot of fun to get into a chase with another squad and see soldiers crawl out the windows, desperately trying to quickscope the other driver from the roof. 

Cars aren’t the only star: Al-Mazrah’s been carved up not only by foreign capital, but climate change as well, leaving a network of man-made waterways that allow for easy traversal via boat. Al-Mazrah city is bisected by a canal, spilling out into a village devoured by encroaching marshlands. God help you if the circle picks Mawizeh as the game-ending area. The war torn district is a rat’s nest of underwater caves perfect for stealthy ambushes, and when combined with obscuring swamp foliage and the visibility-limiting poison gas cloud, fighting in there is the stuff of nightmares.

warzone 2 review

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Meet me in Al-Mazrah

