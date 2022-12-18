Camilla dazzles in green with Paul O’Grady and cute dog

Queen Camilla looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Paul O’Grady and George the West Highland White Terrier.

ITV is celebrating 160 years of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home with a one-off special episode of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special.

The episode, airing tonight at 9pm, features Camilla, who is a long-term supporter of Battersea.

Camilla looked cosy yet chic in a teal coat which fell just below the knee.

It boasted tartan lapels in teal and dark blue, which added a different pop of colour to the look.

