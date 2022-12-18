Camilla dazzles in green with Paul O’Grady and cute dog

Queen Camilla looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Paul O’Grady and George the West Highland White Terrier.
ITV is celebrating 160 years of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home with a one-off special episode of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special.
The episode, airing tonight at 9pm, features Camilla, who is a long-term supporter of Battersea.
Camilla looked cosy yet chic in a teal coat which fell just below the knee.
It boasted tartan lapels in teal and dark blue, which added a different pop of colour to the look.
It also boasted faux pockets edged with the same tartan pattern.
The smart winter coat was fastened at the centre with four buttons.
Underneath the coat, Camilla wore a dainty scarf in turquoise and white which peeked through.
It was predominantly blue but with asymmetrical patterns of stars, polka dots and zigzags.
The comedian and broadcaster held the lead of a handsome West Highland White Terrier named George.
Little George wore a cute rescue dogs neckerchief in light blue, decorated with dark blue hearts.
He wore a waterproof dark blue jacket, royal blue jumper and a checkered shirt underneath, in red, blue and green.
Dog lovers can catch Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special tonight at 9pm on ITV.
