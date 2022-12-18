Can you salvage a relationship where only one person is doing all

With entertainment, eating out and gifting becoming more expensive by the day, the dating game has started to revolve more around money than it used to. However, this presents itself as a good opportunity to learn about the financial personality of your partner since finances will play a big role in how well your relationship sustains in the future. Besides revealing the spending and saving patterns, it can highlight various latent aspects of their personality and how they are likely to treat you later on.

A common issue faced by couples is the amount each one spends on the other while dating. If one person is spending all the time, it is bound to create resentment. Should one confront the partner over this or let it go? What are the implications of such financial behaviour and how should you react to it? Here are some pointers.





1.How much money are you actually spending?



If you feel you spend every time you go out, your perception could be misplaced. It’s important to quantify the amount you are actually spending in a given period, say, during a month. You may have spent on three outings and your partner only on one, but it’s possible that they he or she shelled out more than you. For instance, if you have spent on street food and trinkets on three dates, while they paid for a movie and dinner in one outing, they may very well have spent more than you. So, if the frequency with which you are spending is bothering you, keep tabs on how much each of you is actually shelling out before making assumptions and confronting the other person.





2.What is their earning capacity?



If you are going out with a person who is earning much less than you, do not expect them to spend as much as you. The spending should ideally be a fixed percentage of how much each of you earn. If you think the earning and spending capacity of your partner is likely to make you unhappy or cause resentment later on, choose a partner whose financial status is at par with yours. If, on the other hand, you like a person for who they are, not for their financial status, do not raise the issue about spending or make the person feel bad about how much they are splurging on you.

3. What are the implications?



If your partner earns nearly as much as you, but you still end up picking the tabs on every outing or you are the only one giving gifts without any reciprocation, it may be time to discuss it with your partner or reconsider your relationship. Irrespective of the gender, if one partner is doing all the spending, it may be a big red flag. If dating results in marriage, know that one person may end up bearing the entire financial burden of the family. On a more serious note, the spender may be left in the lurch without any assets or financial security if the marriage were to unravel several years down the line.

4.What should you do?



If you are convinced the spending is one-sided, you will need to talk to your partner about how you feel. There may be a genuine reason, such as a temporary financial crunch or instability, leading to the non-spending. If, however, there is a sense of entitlement and expectation that only one person should spend, or the partner turns aggressive or is on the defensive, it may be time to reconsider the relationship.

IF YOU HAVE A WEALTH WHINE, WRITE TO US…

All of us have been in a financial dilemma when it comes to relationships. How do you say no to a friend who wants you to invest in his new business venture? Should you take a loan from your married brother? Are you concerned about your wife’s impulse buying? If you have any such concerns that are hard to resolve, write in to us at etwealth@timesgroup.com with ‘Wealth Whines’ as the subject.

Disclaimer: The advice in this column is not from a licensed healthcare professional and should not be construed as psychological counselling, therapy or medical advice. ET Wealth and the writer will not be responsible for the outcome of the suggestions made in the column.

