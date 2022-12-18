Carol Vorderman slams Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘shameful’ Meghan Markle

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he added in his article for The Sun.

Express.co.uk have contacted Meghan Markle’s representatives for comment.

Jeremy’s rant was met with outrage this morning, with many celebrities taking to Twitter to call out the former Top Gear presenter for his “vile” behaviour.