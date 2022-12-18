Cecily Strong bids farewell to Saturday Night Live after 11 years

Austin then serenaded Cecily with the song, with other SNL stars joining in for the singalong such as Kenan, Colin Jost, and Bowen Yang.

Cecily gave a hug to Austin and to her other fellow cast members as she bid them all a final farewell on stage.

She was known for her bold impersonations on the show including of controversial female figures like Krysten Sinema, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Melania Trump.

Cecily was also not the first SNL cast member to leave the show this year with it also losing Pete Davidson, Aidy Brant and Kate McKinnon to name a few.

During her tenure on the show, Cecily was nominated twice for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

She also briefly co-hosted Weekend Update with both Seth Meyers and Colin Jost.

Although she’s leaving her beloved NBC family, she’ll still be working closely with SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels.

One of her next endeavours is an Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon!, which is also produced by Michaels.