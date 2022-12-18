Charlie Woods gives first ever TV interview alongside proud dad

Charlie Woods gave an insight into his on-course relationship with his father during his first ever TV interview and admitted ‘it gets heated’ as the pair voiced different opinions. Team Woods started slowly playing the first three holes in just under one par, before coming storming back and finished the opening day -13 under par and just two shots behind 2020 champions Justin Thomas, and his father Mike.

Team Woods fired themselves into contention in the pro-am competition with a middle section of eight holes in nine under par. Tiger Woods showed glimpses of his 15-major titles putting his leg injury behind him. Meanwhile, Woods Jr showed his putting composure holding his nerve during the latter holes.

Proud father Woods Sr admitted that the pair did ‘get heated’ as they pulled back the field from a slow start. He said: “It was a great day, we got a little heated there in the early to middle part of the round, we didn’t take advantage of it towards the end but we’re in a great position for tomorrow.”

Woods Jr also showed his character during his first live television interview admitting that he was willing to argue with his father. The 13-year-old added: “I push him as much as I possibly can. Once he pushes back I know I can push a little bit more and then I’m done. Then I know it’s going to get heated.”

